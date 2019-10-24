|
|
Earnestine "Sealy" Atkins
Keithville - Earnestine Atkins, Age 79 transitioned on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her children. Earnestine Atkins was born on September 25, 1940, to Odessia Mae Pouncy Clark in Gloster, LA. Earnestine was a native and resident of Gloster and moved to Greenwood later in life. Earnestine was baptized at an early age and was a faithful member at Morning Star B.C. in Gloster. She was led by the Holy Spirit to join Saint Matthew B.C. in Stonewall and Mt. Olive B.C. in Greenwood, LA. Earnestine served God and His people, she was a faithful member of the body of Christ and a committed church member. She always encouraged us to trust God saying "The Lord would make a way somehow." Earnestine lived by faith and her favorite Scripture was Philippians 4:19 "But my GOD shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus."
Earnestine also loved her family greatly, especially her five children. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with them. She was known for her many beautiful Hats, and she was called "Church Lady," because you never saw her without a hat on. She was also a great cook and she loved baking. Her hobbies were reading and watching all of the judge show on TV.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children; Robert Atkins of Keithville, LA., Larry Atkins (Raynell) of Houston, TX., Cassandra Atkins of Keithville, LA., Sonya London of Augusta, GA., and Gregory Atkins of Shreveport, LA. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. And, she was preceded in death by her mother Odessia Mae Pouncy Clark, daughter Faith Atkins and daughter in law Alice Atkins.
A "Celebration of Life Service," for Earnestine Atkins' who lived an extraordinary life will be held at Mt. Bethel #1 Baptist Church, 12535 Mansfield Rd., Keithville, LA., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 noon. Pastor Marcus Ellison, from Mt Olive Baptist Church in Greenwood, will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00AM, and continuing until service time.
A Special Thank you from the Family to Shirley Edward, Dr. M.T. McFarland and staff; Southern Care Hospice and all of the Special people in the Family and Friends that showed Love, Care and Support to Earnestine and her family.
Services are entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019