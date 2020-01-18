|
|
Eddie Gaylon Dunn, Sr.
Shreveport - Eddie Gaylon Dunn, Sr.
Eddie was born in Gallatin, Texas, on September 11, 1938, and went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Eddie was a consummate athlete, sportsman and adventurer.
A talented fullback and punter during his time at Fair Park High School and Tulane University, he later signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He had a passion for airplanes and cars, and was perhaps most at home in the cockpit of a plane or behind the wheel of a favorite sports car. His affinity for hunting and fishing took him across the globe.
Eddie was CEO of Premetco International, a worldwide aluminum jacketing manufacturer and distributor. Later in life, he studied Neuro Linguistics at UC Santa Cruz and enjoyed helping others with these skills.
His life was centered around his family and his beloved church home, University Church of Christ, where he served for decades as an elder and Sunday school teacher.
Eddie was predeceased by his parents, Victor and Edna Marie Fuller Dunn. He is survived by the love of his life-- his devoted wife of 61 years and high school sweetheart, LaJuan Powell Dunn, his daughter Lisa Dunn Folsom and husband, Robert, of Shreveport, his son Eddie G. Dunn, Jr. and wife, Michelle, of New Orleans, and his grandchildren, Catherine Claire and Elizabeth Grace Folsom.
Eddie is also survived by his uncle, Dan Fuller and wife, Melrose, of Tyler, Texas, and their children, Jeff Fuller and Stephanie Fuller Hart and their families.
Visitation will be Monday, January 20, from 10-11:30 a.m. at University Church of Christ, 2045 E. 70th St., Shreveport, LA, followed by a service to celebrate Eddie's life. Minister Jerry Hodge will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Brad Armstrong, Ronnie Bamburg, Jeff Fuller, Danny Leach, David Lindsay, and David Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Davis, Glenn Robbins, Wayne Simmons, Raymond Wickard, and Howard Worrell.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Garden Park for their exceptional kindness and care.
Eddie was in many ways larger than life. His passing will leave a hole in our hearts and lives until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Berean Children's Home at P.O. Box 1009, Brookhaven, MS 39601, or University Church of Christ, or the .
"By prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 4:6-8)
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020