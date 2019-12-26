|
|
Reverend (Dr.) Eddie O'Dell
Shreveport - Reverend (Dr.) Eddie O'Dell, 87, was called home to be with God on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a long illness.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel Street, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 4670 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery 6915 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA.
He will greatly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019