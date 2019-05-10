Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
Bethany, LA
View Map
Enid - Celebrating the life of Edgar "Butch" Adam Staples.

Butch passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6,2019 in Enid, Oklahoma. He was born on July 9, 1944 in Palestine Texas. Preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and his beloved Wife Helen of 32 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Spray, and Cynthia Gardner; son, Edgar "Bo" Staples. Butch loved working, gardening, and old Westerns. Butch was a veteran of the US Navy. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Services are scheduled for Friday, May 10, at 1:00 PM at Bethany Baptist Church in Bethany, LA
Published in Shreveport Times on May 10, 2019
