Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Barksdale United Methodist Church
Bossier City - Bossier City - Funeral services for Edith, 90, will be 1:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Barksdale United Methodist Church. The family will receive guests starting at 11:00 AM until service time. Interment will be 3:00 PM in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Coushatta, LA Officiating will be Rev. Kendall Docter.

Edith passed away suddenly on June 18, 2019 at her home. Preceding her in death is her husband, Charles Ray Sanders. She is survived by daughter, Carol Hampton (Charles); son, Allen Sanders (Kathy); grandchildren, Jennifer Behan, Elizabeth Johnston (Travis), Sandra Bergeron (Mark), Christopher Sanders (Leslie), Joshua Sanders (Erica), Samuel Sanders (Lindsay), and Jonathan Sanders (Mattie); 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister, Margie Dupree; dear family friend, Nancy Monzingo; and many other family members and friends.

Edith had a servant's heart. She loved her Lord, her church, and her family. Her legacy will continue for many generations
Published in Shreveport Times on June 20, 2019
