Edmund G. Vaz Jr.
1942 - 2020
Edmund G. Vaz, Jr.

Shreveport - Edmund (Eddie) Gustave Vaz, Jr. was born December 23, 1942 and passed away July 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Service for Eddie will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier City. Officiating will be Father Mark Watson of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Eddie graduated from Alcee Fortier Senior High School in 1961 and attended Loyola University. Shortly after leaving Loyola, he began working for IBM/Kodak, for which he stayed for twenty-six years. After leaving Kodak, he attended LSUS and received an Associate's Degree. Eddie ended his working career with 15 years at Harrah's/Sam's Town. He served his community for 35 years through Elks Lodge #122. When he had down time, he enjoyed hunting, gardening and fishing.

Left to cherish life long memories are his wife, Henrietta Taylor-Vaz; son, Edmund (Ned) Vaz and wife Bridgitte; siblings, Susan Bartholomew, Lynn Galiano, Jean Sunders, Anne Babb, and Stephen Vaz; grandchildren, Sue'Zella Broussard, Edmund Vaz and Edmund (Cody) Vaz; step-children, Becky Flynn and Raymond Tigges; and step-grandchildren, Timothy Ouzts and Matthew West.

Eddie loved his family and they will carry on his Legacy for many generations in the future. The family has asked that donations be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Boone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Guest Book sponsored by Boone Funeral Home Bossier Chapel

