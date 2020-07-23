Edna Faye Bell BamburgCastor, LA - Funeral services for Edna Faye Bell Bamburg, 78, of Castor, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, LA. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Castor, LA. Officiating will be Robert Earl Bamburg. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and mask are highly encouraged.She was born in Castor, LA on October 19, 1941 and passed away July 22, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. Mama Faye, as she was affectionately known, was a lifelong resident of Castor, LA. You need only talk to her for a moment to know that her greatest loves in life were her Lord and her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her passion was seeing her family happy, most often by way of great home cooked meals or her famous teacakes or homemade candies. Mama Faye had a zest for life and a laugh that was infectious, you could not be around her and not catch happiness and laughter! She owned and operated The Beauty Boutique for 32 years, where everyone loved to come for cuts, coffee, and laughs. She will long be remembered for her caring, compassionate, loving, and hilarious personality.Mama Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Devoe Bell; a special uncle, Oliver Bell; two sisters, four brothers; son-in-law, Sidney Guest; and her beloved daughter and grandson, Denise and Todd Wallace.Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 61 years, Lynn Bamburg, Sr; son, Bubba Bamburg and wife, Rae; daughter, Edna Guest, all of Castor, LA, daughter, Connie McKenzie and husband, Tim of Minden, LA; special daughter, Tammy Bernard and husband, Johnny, of Ringgold, LA; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and her beloved fur baby, Coco.Honoring Mama Faye as pallbearers will be her son, Bubba Bamburg; grandsons, Gary Lynn Booth, P.J. Bamburg, Jason Guest, Jordan Guest, and Mitchell Hays.The family would like to thank Dr. William Haynie, Kori and Renee, for the years of excellent care and extended life you gave our mother. You were her hero. A special thanks to Dr. Richard Haynie, for always taking great care of mother, but for the wonderful care and compassion shown us and mother these last weeks. And to Leigh Girl, we all love you and are so thankful that during a time such as this, you were there for your Mama Faye, as a wonderful nurse, but also as her granddaughter, and made sure she knew she was never alone. You upheld our family with strength and grace, and we are so proud of you and forever grateful.