1/1
Edna John "Sitti" Nader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna "Sitti" John Nader

Shreveport - Edna John Nader, 97, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 1, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Edna's life will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shreveport, with Fr. Kevin Mues officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Osborn Funeral Home on Friday September 4, 2017 from 5 - 7 pm with a Rosary immediately following.

Edna was born December 4, 1922 to Thomas A. John, Sr. and Maggie Mickoul John, in Crowley, LA and was one of eight children. She attended St. Michael's Catholic School in Crowley and LSU Baton Rouge. She worked at Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi as an assistant to a general. She then moved to Shreveport in 1947 and married Edward Nader, Sr. Edna was very instrumental in many non-profit organizations devoting her time to the city in addition to being a mother to her five children. She was one of five founding members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shreveport. Being a mother was her most important job, putting her children first. Cooking and sewing were her passion, and she loved passing these skills on to others. For most of her life, Sundays were spent in the kitchen preparing for Sunday night dinner with her large family gathered. She never missed a grandchild's event.

She touched many lives of her friends, her children's friends, and grandchildren's friends, affectionately known to all as "Sitti" which means grandmother in Arabic. She greeted everyone with a warm smile that will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Nader, Sr., daughter, Susan Nader McNeill, and parents, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas John, Sr. She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Landman, Kay Nader and Margaret Love, and one son, Edward Nader, Jr., all of Shreveport, La. She is also survived by one brother, Robert John, Sr. of Lafayette, LA, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Albert Barro, Charles Landry, Robert John Jr., Jonathan Love, Christopher Landman, David Miller, Sam Silverblatt, and Michael Gaudet..

We would like to give special thanks to Helen McCray, Julia Gilkey, Sheila English and the team of caregivers that took amazing care of our mother for the past few years.

The family requests that memorials be made to St. Josephs Catholic Church or Loyola College Prep.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved