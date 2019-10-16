|
Edna Lee Sanders "Sandy" Duncan
Belcher - Edna Lee Sanders "Sandy" Duncan, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Sandy was born May 22, 1931 in Haynesville La. to Lewis Leon Sanders & Gladys Irene Anglin Sanders.
Sandy was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School & attended 1 year of college. She had a 30 year career with Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Service, United States Department of Agriculture as the Program Director. Not satisfied with being retired she worked briefly for the Tax Assessors Office & The District Attorney's Office before going to work for Howard Malpass, Private Investigator. She worked with Howard for approximately 15 years. After she retired again she returned to work for The Shreve Memorial Library where she worked for the last 10 years.
Sandy also took pride in being an Alderman for the Village of Belcher. She loved to read & instilled that in her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Sandy loved to hunt, Knit, Crochet, do crossword puzzles and watch Jeopardy. She loved the Dallas Cowboys unless they were playing the Saints. Sandy was very Patriotic and enjoyed working the voting polls.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father & mother, her brother Lewis L. Sanders II & her sister Wanda Claire Sanders.
She is survived by her children, Linda Greene Huff (Ron), William L. Greene (O'Neal), Dan A. Duncan (Melanie). Eight Grandchildren, Eight Great Grandchildren & Four Great-Great Grandchildren, Three Sisters & One Brother.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Gilliam United Methodist Church, 12835 Adger Rd. Gilliam LA 71029.
Special Thanks to all of her friends & neighbors in Belcher & Gilliam also Belcher Baptist Church & Gilliam United Methodist Church for all you have done.
Contributions may be made to in lieu of flowers if you wish.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019