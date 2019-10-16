Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Gilliam United Methodist Church
12835 Adger Rd
Gilliam, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Lee Sanders "Sandy" Duncan


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Lee Sanders "Sandy" Duncan Obituary
Edna Lee Sanders "Sandy" Duncan

Belcher - Edna Lee Sanders "Sandy" Duncan, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born May 22, 1931 in Haynesville La. to Lewis Leon Sanders & Gladys Irene Anglin Sanders.

Sandy was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School & attended 1 year of college. She had a 30 year career with Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Service, United States Department of Agriculture as the Program Director. Not satisfied with being retired she worked briefly for the Tax Assessors Office & The District Attorney's Office before going to work for Howard Malpass, Private Investigator. She worked with Howard for approximately 15 years. After she retired again she returned to work for The Shreve Memorial Library where she worked for the last 10 years.

Sandy also took pride in being an Alderman for the Village of Belcher. She loved to read & instilled that in her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Sandy loved to hunt, Knit, Crochet, do crossword puzzles and watch Jeopardy. She loved the Dallas Cowboys unless they were playing the Saints. Sandy was very Patriotic and enjoyed working the voting polls.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father & mother, her brother Lewis L. Sanders II & her sister Wanda Claire Sanders.

She is survived by her children, Linda Greene Huff (Ron), William L. Greene (O'Neal), Dan A. Duncan (Melanie). Eight Grandchildren, Eight Great Grandchildren & Four Great-Great Grandchildren, Three Sisters & One Brother.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Gilliam United Methodist Church, 12835 Adger Rd. Gilliam LA 71029.

Special Thanks to all of her friends & neighbors in Belcher & Gilliam also Belcher Baptist Church & Gilliam United Methodist Church for all you have done.

Contributions may be made to in lieu of flowers if you wish.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now