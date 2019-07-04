Edna Ray Thornton



Mansfield - Edna Thornton was born September 7, 1936 in Oil City, Louisiana and passed away with her family at her side on Tuesday morning July 2, 2019. Her parents Roy and Ola Mae Thornton, Brother Felix Thornton and nephew David Thornton were waiting in heaven for her return. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Vivian, Louisiana.



Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Mansfield, Louisiana 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Service at Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Mansfield, Louisiana 1:00 p.m.



Burial at Vivian Cemetery - West Tennessee Avenue, Vivian, Louisiana 4:00 p.m.



Edna was the past Director for the DeSoto Parish Tourist Bureau. She loved her community and served wherever there was a need. She was a member of the Pilot Club, Garden Club, Friends of the Library, Blue Berry Festival, Mansfield Alive and the Council on Aging. In honor of all the time given to enrich her community, Edna was presented the KEY to the City of Mansfield. She always had a positive attitude and kind word for everyone around her. She was often found feeding stray animals or giving rides to others who needed a lift to the store.



Edna worked every year on the Thornton Family Reunion Committee. It was so important to her that the tradition be carried forward and she was able to attend the 64th annual Thornton Reunion in June.



Left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Sabrina Lane and husband Ernie, Tracy Thornton, nephew Jason Thornton, great nieces and nephews, Christina Dodd, Candace Philyaw, Kayla Horton, Brandon Riddle, and her great-great nieces and nephews, KynLeigh, Maya, Haley, Gracie, Aubree and Lane.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Stephen Kilpatrick for his care and friendship through the years, as well as their appreciation to the wonderful staff of Christus Highland ICU for their compassionate care. Published in Shreveport Times on July 4, 2019