Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Edrys Brooks
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
Shreveport - A Graveside service will be held for Edrys Bogue Brooks, 91, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA. Brother Mark Bevel will officiate. The family will receive friends during a visitation for one hour before the service.

Mrs. Brooks was born in Shreveport, LA on January 17, 1928 and she went home to be with her Lord on March 18, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. Her life was very full and active. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and earned a perfect attendance award. Mrs. Brooks retired from Aetna Life and Casualty. She was also a lifelong Avon Sales Representative (her last sale was on January 13, 2019). Mrs. Brooks was very involved in her community. She held various offices in the Order of the Eastern Star and was the treasurer of the VFW in Jefferson, TX for 15 years. Her hobbies and interests were varied. Mrs. Brooks was a Mudbug Hockey Booster as well as being a member of the Ladies Bowling League (her last gamed bowled was on January 22, 2019). She was a faithful member of her church and very devoted to her family.

Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her parents, William T. Bogue and Ruby Cooper Bogue; and by her only sister, Donna Bogue Mangiapane.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 57 years, Bobby Brooks; her daughters, Delinda Brooks of Marshall, TX and Danita Kottenbrook Orr of Shreveport, LA; her son, David Kottenbrook of Shreveport, LA; her four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Westwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1532 Waskom, TX 75692.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 21, 2019
