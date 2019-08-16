Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Bellaire Baptist Church
Bossier City, LA
Edsel Lee Cate Jr.


1944 - 2019
Edsel Lee Cate Jr. Obituary
Edsel Lee Cate, Jr.

Bossier City, LA - Surrounded by his family, Eddie Cate passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Services celebrating his life are scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA. Dr. Randy Harper will serve as officiant. The family welcomes friends to a visitation before the service from 1 - 2 PM. Interment with full military honors will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 16, 2019
