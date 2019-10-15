|
Edward E. Gray
Keithville - Edward E. Gray of Keithville, LA was born June 17, 1954 in Salem, MO to Russell E. and B. Virginia (Starks) Gray. Edward went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 65.
Edward married Deborah Lynn Harrington in Steelville, MO on September 3, 1972. To this union, three daughters were born.
Ed was a very proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was also a General Motors employee and a dedicated union member for 30 plus years. Ed enjoyed boating, camping, hunting, NASCAR, and reading the newspaper. He was the source of much laughter for his family.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Danielle "Spanky" Renee' Gray, and brother, Russell Alan Gray.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deborah Lynn Gray; two daughters, Deborah Gray Moncla (Mark) and Kelly Lynn Gray; two sisters, Darlene Kay Gray Richards (Ricky), Carolyn Coleen Gray, brothers-in-law, Howard "Cas" Collins and Harold "Tab" Collins; four grandchildren, Hunter "Bubba" Hudson (Kaila), Jacob "Boudreaux" Hudson, Kirsten "Toot-toot" Graham, and Morgan "Monkey-butt" Graham; two step grandchildren, Zoe and Tucker Moncla and one great grandson, Collin "Bocephus" Hudson; and four nieces, one nephew, and many cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Kennemer, Hunter Hudson, Cody Kennemer, Jacob Hudson, Dustin Kennemer, and Josh Kennemer. Honorary pallbearer; Collin Hudson.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Timothy Nichols and staff, and Southern Care Hospice, especially, Melissa, Brandy, Sheila, and Balinda.
Visitation will be held, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Funeral services will be on October 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Brother Mike Stowell officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Road Cemetery, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019