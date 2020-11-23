Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward Lee Carthon



Shreveport, LA - Memorial Service for Edward Lee Carthon, 88, will be held from 6pm-7pm, Friday, November 27,2020 at Jewell St. Baptist Church, 2440 Darien St. Officiating will be Rev. Cleonis Odom.



Edward L. Carthon was born October 22, 1932 in Shreveport, La. He was a lifelong resident of Shreveport and the last few years of his life moved to Houston, Tx. Prior to his leaving town was a member of Jewell St. Baptist Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store