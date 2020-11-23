1/1
Edward Lee Carthon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Lee Carthon

Shreveport, LA - Memorial Service for Edward Lee Carthon, 88, will be held from 6pm-7pm, Friday, November 27,2020 at Jewell St. Baptist Church, 2440 Darien St. Officiating will be Rev. Cleonis Odom.

Edward L. Carthon was born October 22, 1932 in Shreveport, La. He was a lifelong resident of Shreveport and the last few years of his life moved to Houston, Tx. Prior to his leaving town was a member of Jewell St. Baptist Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved