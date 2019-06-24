|
|
Edward Moran Sr.
Shreveport - Edward Moran Sr. (85) was born on October 9, 1933, to the late Frank and Marcella Moran in Isle Brevelle, La. Ed attended St. Joseph Catholic School and St Augustine Catholic Church in Melrose, Louisiana. At the age of 18, he moved to Shreveport, Louisiana and entered the work force. On December 27, 1958 he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann LaCour. To this union, they were blessed with three children: Edward Jr., who he reunited with in heaven, Jackie and Debra. He worked many jobs during his lifetime but he is most known for his time at Goldrings, where he worked for greater than 25 years, Red River Sanitors for over 30 years and 27 years at his most cherished job at Moffitt Automotive. Ed will be missed by many for his hard work, strong will, but gentle and kind nature. He will be remembered most for his dedication and love to his family and the Dallas Cowboys.Their #1 fan now is in heaven. Ed passed suddenly on June 20, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marcella Moran, son Edward Jr., and his brother Joseph. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara LaCour Moran of Shreveport; his children Jackie Moran Hardman (Danny) of Hallsville, Texas and Debra Moran Williams (Rodney) of Shreveport; six beautiful grandchildren and one great grandchild, Emery. He is survived by his brother Noble (Patricia), Frank (Sharon), and Leonard (Sandra) of Shreveport, Louisiana and Ricky (Virginia) of Dallas, Texas. As well as his three sisters Diane Theus, Shirley LaCour of Shreveport, Louisiana and Patricia Williams of Dallas, Texas. Also a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends, and coworkers. A family hour will be held at 6:30PM June 24, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana followed by funeral services on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Shreveport, Louisiana followed by catholic burial at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery in Isle Brevelle, Louisiana. A special thanks to all of the staff, nurses, occupational therapist, and physical therapists at Christus Shumpert Home Health who cared for Ed. Your care, support, and kindness touched his life greatly. Also a very special thanks to Ericka Pierre, Nurse Practitioner of Christus Primary Care Associates. The care, compassion, kindness, and love shown to our daddy over the years will never be forgotten.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 24, 2019