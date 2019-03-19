Edward Morris Wilson



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Edward Morris Wilson, 76, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with David Bingham officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Hall Summit, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside.



Edward was born July 31, 1942 in New Orleans, LA to Woodrow and Ethel Wilson and went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. He loved bass fishing and his LSU Tigers.



Edward was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Martha "Sissy" Wilson; sons, Brian K. Wilson (Karen), Edward K. Wilson, and Timothy M. Wilson (Susan); daughter Sabrina M. Wilson; grandchildren, Kelsey Welch, Shannon Carpenter, Mitchell Welch, Stacy Farley (Joe), Sherrie Wilson, Tracy Bright (Whitney), Felicia Marcus (Cory), Timothy Wilson (Kristi), and Hannah N. Wilson (Zach); 17 great-grandchildren; sister, LeeAnn Bryce (Len); brother, James M. Wilson (Kathy); sister-in-law, Maryalice Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Honoring Edward as pallbearers will be Sean Slayton, Sean Bryce, Joe Farley, Whitney Bright, Timothy Wilson, and Ronnie Woodall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Pastor Betsy Eaves, Dr. Wen Liu, and Dr. Desai.