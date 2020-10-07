Edward Neil HendersonShreveport - A memorial service honoring the life of Edward Neil Henderson will be held in the Sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30 am. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Chris Currie. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required, social distancing will be observed, and there will be no reception.Edward was born in Andalusia, Alabama on December 10, 1920, and passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. In his last days he was surrounded by family and his dedicated caregivers.Ed, as he was known to his many friends, had a happy childhood despite being a child of the Depression and seeing some of its hardships. He graduated as valedictorian and four-sport letterman from Andalusia high school. He worked in a pants factory while awaiting a college scholarship, which allowed him to graduate at the top of his class with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1943 from Auburn University.Having been in the ROTC at Auburn, he then served as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in World War II in many Pacific islands, the Philippines, and Japan. Following the war, he returned to Auburn, earning another B.S. and becoming an Instructor of Industrial Management in 1947.Ed was recruited as part of a Management Trainee Program by Arkla Gas (later CenterPoint Energy), where he began work in the Engineering department. He had a long and varied career at Arkla. In his very early years, he developed a novel hypothesis regarding gas compressor station efficiency, which was tested and was successful enough to launch the development of the Pipeline and Compressor Research Council of the Southern Gas Association, and which he served as President for over 20 years. It became self-funding through patents and royalties and led to developments used worldwide in the industry. The yearly award for research given by this Council is named in his honor.After serving as Chief Engineer at Arkla, he was instrumental in its diversification into air conditioning, cement production, and other gas-related ventures. He was a valued company expert in all rate-related requests to state governments for Arkla. In his later career, he was elevated to Executive Vice-President of Arkla, Inc., served as board member of eight Arkla subsidiaries over time, and worked more in long-range planning, information technology, and financial planning, retiring in 1985, but remaining on as a consultant for a number of years, officing downtown and attending daily lunch at the Shreveport Club with his longtime friends from church and business.Ed was always a family man first and dedicated to his wife Jenny and sons Bob and Bruce at every turn. In later years, he was as interested in and dedicated to his six grandkids, whether it was their education, keeping them up on world and church developments, or hosting numerous family vacations. Having wanted the somewhat formal grandparent name of "Ed", he quickly adapted to and loved the "Eddie" moniker given to him by his grandkids.Ed was an avid sportsman, playing golf into his 90s, when he finally couldn't drive the second ditch on the 5th hole at the Shreveport Country Club where he had served as President. He played tennis until he was 95, and caught his last blue marlin in his 90s as well.Besides family and business, he was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church in Shreveport, joining in 1947, and serving as Deacon, Elder, President of the Trustees, chairman of many committees, teacher and superintendent of both Youth and Adult education, and was the tenor soloist early on. He was honored as an Elder Emeritus. He also served in the larger church as a commissioner to the General Assembly and as a board member of the PCUS. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Evergreen Presbyterian Vocational School and helped found the Evergreen Manor in Minden.Ed was involved in many civic and social groups over the years, serving as President or Chairman of the Shreveport Opera, the Shreveport Club, the English Speaking Union, the United Fund Campaign, and the Cotillion Club. He was a board member on many other organizations and served as a Commissioner on the Metropolitan Planning Committee. He was Rex XXXIII, King of the Cotillion in 1981.Edward was preceded in death by his parents James V. and Maud Henderson, his wife Virginia of 71 years, brother Charles Henderson, and son Bob. He is survived by his son Bruce and wife Betty of Shreveport, daughter-in-law Michele of Houston, nieces Dixie Cobb and Susanne Klandrud, and nephews James O'Hara, and Charles Henderson. Ed had six grandchildren that he and Jenny were devoted to, Hilary Lanphere and husband Brett, of Houston, Ben Henderson and wife Arrie, of New Orleans, Whitney Douglas and husband Alex of Houston, Holly Guy and husband Sammy of Shreveport, John Henderson and wife Jennifer of Houston, and David Henderson and wife Elizabeth of Gainesville, FL. He also had eight great grandchildren, who he dearly loved.The family would like to extend sincere and unbounded appreciation to his long-time secretary and care-giver, friend and special angel Laura Morrow and also to his other caregivers, Marilyn Taylor, Erica Lowery, Amanda Davis, and Willie Mae Thomas, who have all patiently waited on and cared for Eddie in these past years, allowing him to stay at home until his last hour. Also, a special thank you to his hospice nurse, Emily Holley.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 900 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA, 71101, or to a charity of the donor's