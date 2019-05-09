Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Henrietta Methodist Church
Converse, LA
Edward Zimmer Obituary
Edward Zimmer

Converse - Mr. Edward Dale Zimmer was born October 20, 1931 to Harry and Anna Zimmer in Harrisburg, IL. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth J. Zimmer; daughter, Cynthia E. McClintock, and son, David Zimmer. Mr. Zimmer is survived by a son, Edward D. Zimmer Jr.; son-in-law, Charles P. McClintock and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Clark K. McClintock and wife Anita, Michele E. Hatch and husband Dan, Sean Q. McClintock and wife Kori, and Misty N. McClintock; great-grandchildren, Carissa, Jai, Braxdan, Bryce, and Camdyn. He is also survived by many other loving friends and family.

Mr. Zimmer went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 at his home in Converse. His memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 AM at Henrietta Methodist Church in Converse, LA, where he has been a devoted member much of his life. His legacy will continue through many generations to come.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 9, 2019
