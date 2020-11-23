Edwardene "Eddie" Swain JohnsonShreveport - Edwardene "Eddie" Swain Johnson of Shreveport passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 after a short illness.A graveside service for Eddie will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:30 am at the pavilion in Centuries Memorial Park.Eddie was preceded in death by her parents Edward Swain and Marie Craig Cage; infant daughters Deanna Marie Bailey, Davidea Ruth Bailey and son David Craig Bailey.Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Sterlin "Shorty" Johnson; daughter Elizabeth Ann Bailey; granddaughters Savanah Morton and Destiny Morton; great grandson Declan Morton; siblings Cathy Stephens (Jack), Eddy Swain (Becky), Renae Burrell (Ricky), and Bryan Swain (Amy).She Grew up in the Minden area and graduated from Minden High School. She attended Secretarial School in Shreveport which launched her administrative career at Western Electric. She married Gene Bailey and had 4 children. She and Gene were married for 20 years. After life presented changes Eddie Married John Storment. She Retired from Western Electric and retuned to college and received her nursing degree from Northwestern State University. Eddie worked and cared for people at P&S Hospital and LA State Health Unit Shreveport.She and John were married until his death in 2002. In 2005 Eddie found love again with Sterlin "Shorty" Johnson. Her family grew larger with the addition of Shorty's two children Cyndi Burke (Paul), Lyn Johnson (Cheri) and their two sons Colton and Carson which she loved dearly. She and Shorty lived in Shreveport with their beloved pet, Brees.Eddie will be Remembered for her love of family, her caring, giving heart and the grace in which she met adversities in life. The LSU Feist Weiller Cancer Center in Shreveport and Hillcrest Children's Home in Hot Springs, Arkansas were recipients of her generosity. The patients in which she cared for were the recipients of her devotion. Eddie drew strength in her unwavering faith in God and her devoted love for her family and friends.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hillcrest Children's Home in Hot Springs, Arkansas, 2325 Malvern Ave Hot Springs, AR 71901