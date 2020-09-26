Edwin Gene Beard Sr. (Ed)



Athens, AL - Edwin Gene Beard Sr. (Ed), made his final Harley ride into the sunset after dying of natural causes on September 24th, 2020. Ed was born on December 25th 1950 and was 69 years of age. Ed was a long time resident of Vivian, LA and recently moved to Alabama to be with his family. Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison AL will execute the final arrangements, with no formal services to be performed.



Ed is survived by his spouse Roxanna Beard (Roxie), brother Mike Beard and wife Roxanne Beard, Uncle Bill Beard and wife Judy Beard, daughter Jennifer Castellano and husband Robert Castellano (Rob), granddaughters Marissa and Rebecca Castellano, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father Bobby Beard (Bob), mother Mamie Beard (Lee) and son Eddy Beard.



Ed was born in Vallejo, CA and graduated from Ukiah High School CA. He attended college at Napa Jr. College, Solono Jr. College and later in his career attended LSUS in Shreveport, LA. He married Roxanna in 1971 and later they had Eddy in 1973 and Jennifer in 1976. Ed and Roxie recently enjoyed their 49th anniversary together.



He had a long career in law enforcement, which started in Vacaville, CA as a Correctional Officer. Ed frequently told his family and friends the interesting stories of meeting Charlie Manson during his time within that position. Ed continued his career in Vacaville until relocating his family to Vivian, LA in the late 1970's and started working with his father and brother in "Beard and Sons Builders". They built residential homes in Vivian and surrounding areas through the 1980's and they even built Ed's home located on Randy Lane. Upon closure of Beard and Sons Builders, Ed transitioned back into his original career of law enforcement, as a Deputy within Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department and served in this position through 1994 until the tragic loss of his son Eddy Beard. Ed later returned to public service as Police Chief in Vivian, LA after winning the election in 2006 and upon exiting this position went into retirement.



Ed enjoyed riding his custom Star Wars Harley Davidson and during this timeframe, he was involved with many rides, events and charitable activities with children in his area. He was also a member of bike clubs in both CA and LA. He was a huge fan of the Star Wars franchise, specifically Darth Vader which everyone around knew intimately. Being a Christmas baby, Ed would dress up as Santa Clause at local businesses, charitable events and parades throughout his local area to include The Red Bud Festival in Vivian, LA. His granddaughters, Marissa and Rebecca, were frequently dressed up as "Santa's Elf's" which they reluctantly performed by his side. He enjoyed spending time with his family enjoying a good meal or just catching a good movie out. Cooking and carpentry were strong points with Ed and he enjoyed helping out family with projects ranging from roofing to construction of a playhouse for his granddaughters. Ed was the classic carpenter where he worked on everyone else's home, but never completed his own projects, which was often an inside joke between him and his family. Ed was an avid pet lover and owned many different dogs, cats and exotics over the years but his most recent favorites would be Daisy Beard (Daisy B), his little black mutt that adopted him; who would later ride around on his Harley and BB, his manx cat, that he would always show his picture to a stranger. He would also be seen riding with his granddaughters (sometimes both at the same time), which was a sight to see. Ed's final wish (jokingly) was to be buried on his Harley, which he recently released to his nephew, Gregg, in CA due to his failing health. He was also a proud member of The Mason's for over 50 years.



Ed's final wishes were to be cremated, with a closed service and his remains will remain with his immediate family.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, AL and Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison, AL for Ed's final care and arrangements.



Please send all condolences to Roxanna Beard and Jennifer Castellano located at 13173 Abbington Lane, Athens AL 35613









