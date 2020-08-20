Effie "Jean" Cobble Gilliam
Effie "Jean" Cobble Gilliam, went to be with our Lord on August 17, 2020 at the age of 94 with both her daughters at her side at home. She was born to James Franklin and Effie May Cobble on a farm in Artesia, New Mexico where she was raised. From Artesia, she moved to California where she attended Compton Junior College. After her training, she resided in Berkley, CA where she worked at the Central Bank of Oakland. She returned to Artesia, to work at King's Jewelry and was later transferred to Lubbock, TX. It was there she met the love of her life, Wade Gilliam. They joined together in holy matrimony on April 2,1948 and were happily married for almost 67 years at the time of Wade's passing. Together they made their homes in Lubbock, TX, El Paso, TX, Shreveport, LA, Colleyville, TX and Richardson, TX. After Jean was widowed, she moved to the Villages, FL with her daughter, Sonya.
Through the years, Jean was very active in raising her children and grandchildren as well as many community activities. She was an active member of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA and Church of the Cross in Colleyville, TX. She served as a member and Past Chief of the Pythian Sisterhood, member and President of the Bayou Questers Antique Club as well as member of the Shreveport Newcomers Club. Jean always made it a priority to serve those in need. She was a regular visitor at local nursing homes, a volunteer in the Eden Gardens PTA and always found time to make her grandchildren their favorite meals.
She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Her warmth and grace touched everyone she met. She was never too busy to accept a phone call from a childhood friend or a visit from a new one. She enjoyed sharing her passions with everyone and has left an indelible mark on many hearts and minds. She was a good and faithful servant to the Lord and a spiritual leader for her family. She will be missed abundantly on Earth and treasured in Heaven.
Jean is survived by her two loving daughters, Judy Gilliam Ward of Richardson, TX and Sonya Jean Gilliam and her partner Paul Penoy of The Villages, FL. Her grandchildren Jennifer Scheland and her husband Greg of Bentonville, AR, Jordan Powell and his wife Angaleena of Nashville, TN and Lindsey Freeman and her husband Shaun of Asheville, NC. She was the proud great-grandmother to William Wade Scheland (17), Andrew Parker Scheland (13), Jed Robert Locke (13), John Hayden Scheland (12), Phoenix Jean Powell (19 months) and Isla Rose Freeman (6 months). She is also survived by nieces Patsy Xanthis, Ellen Tindall, and Fran Tracy, and sisters-in-law Bobbie Huffman and Martha Gilliam. Jean also leaves behind many other loved ones including her dear friends and helpers Sally McLelland and Kay Vierk, for whom she was deeply grateful, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wade Gilliam, her parents Effie May & James Franklin Cobble, brothers Mortie Bethel Cobble, James Milton Cobble, Paul Lester Cobble, Lynne Morton Cobble, sisters Juanita Rachel Cobble and Grace Mildred Cobble, as well as other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Cemetery Association (P.O. Box 242 Teague, TX 75860).
Her immediate family will celebrate her life together and lay her to rest with her beloved husband, Wade Gilliam, in Teague, TX near his family home.
