Elaine Garcia Ebarb
Shreveport, LA - An intimate celebration of life for Elaine Garcia Ebarb will be held at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Many, LA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a small reception immediately following the service.
Elaine Garcia Ebarb was born on January 6, 1927 in Slagle, LA to Jeff and Martha Garcia and left this world on August 17, 2019 in Shreveport, LA.
She was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veteran Auxiliary and held many offices including Unit and State Commander. She was known for her dumplings, biscuits, and pepper. She was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, David Kenneth Ebarb; son, Duane Kenneth Ebarb; son-in-law, Don Schanks; daughter-in-law, Polly Ebarb; 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Schanks; sons, Mike Ebarb, and Ronnie Ebarb and wife, Sara; grandchildren, Angela Pence and husband, Les, Donny Schanks and wife, Tara, Kevin Schanks and wife, Tracy, and Mandie Ebarb; great- grandchildren, Kasey Mueller and husband, Weston, Taylor, Tyler, and Payton Schanks; and great-great grandchildren, Declan and Killian Mueller.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250 or charity of your choosing.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 25, 2019