Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA
Elaine Johnson Byrd


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Elaine Johnson Byrd Obituary
Elaine Johnson Byrd

Bossier City, La - Services for Elaine Johnson Byrd will be at 3 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. David Dietzel. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Elaine was born December 31, 1935 in Baker, LA and passed suddenly from this life June 19, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She worked for the VA, Barksdale AFB, BREAMCO Utility, and SWEPCO. She retired from AEP after over 30 years of service. Elaine was an avid crossword and jigsaw puzzle worker, an excellent cook, baker and was talented at sewing, needle point, and cross stitch.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elise and Quincy M. Johnson and an infant sister, Caroline Johnson.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John S. Byrd of Bossier City, LA; sister, Sandra Johnson of Bossier City, LA; daughter, Lisa Byrd of Knoxville, TN and "second daughter", Stacey Sisco.

Honoring Elaine as pallbearers will be Weldan Brooks, Jay Winham, Richard Winham, Daniel Opperman and Frank Pierce.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 21, 2019
