Elaine Levin
Shreveport - Elaine Freedman Levin passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, which was two days before her 99th birthday.
Elaine leaves behind her daughters Lynn Rambach (Baer) and Gayle Weatherton (Doug); grandchildren Kim Colvin (Leigh Ann), Debbie Vallery (Layne), and Ross Weatherton (Jen); great grandchildren Haley Vallery, Gavin Vallery, Gage Vallery, Madison Colvin, and Hunter Weatherton; and niece Helaine Green (Steve). Elaine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Woodrow Levin.
Elaine graduated from the University of Illinois in Journalism. She adored the outdoors where she and Woody enjoyed many adventurous trips together. Elaine was an avid golfer and tennis player. She was a member of B'nai Zion Temple, where her grandfather William Winter was one of the founding fathers.
The family would like to acknowledge Jill Baillio (sitter) and Dr. Alan Borne for their superior care and devotion.
There will be no service. In true Elaine fashion, her request for family and friends is that they celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest. Donations may be made to B'nai Zion Temple or the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 16, 2019