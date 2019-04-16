Services
Boone Funeral Home - Shreveport Chapel
3903 Meriwether Road
Shreveport, LA 71109
(318) 688-5509
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Levin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Levin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Levin Obituary
Elaine Levin

Shreveport - Elaine Freedman Levin passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, which was two days before her 99th birthday.

Elaine leaves behind her daughters Lynn Rambach (Baer) and Gayle Weatherton (Doug); grandchildren Kim Colvin (Leigh Ann), Debbie Vallery (Layne), and Ross Weatherton (Jen); great grandchildren Haley Vallery, Gavin Vallery, Gage Vallery, Madison Colvin, and Hunter Weatherton; and niece Helaine Green (Steve). Elaine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Woodrow Levin.

Elaine graduated from the University of Illinois in Journalism. She adored the outdoors where she and Woody enjoyed many adventurous trips together. Elaine was an avid golfer and tennis player. She was a member of B'nai Zion Temple, where her grandfather William Winter was one of the founding fathers.

The family would like to acknowledge Jill Baillio (sitter) and Dr. Alan Borne for their superior care and devotion.

There will be no service. In true Elaine fashion, her request for family and friends is that they celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest. Donations may be made to B'nai Zion Temple or the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boone Funeral Home - Shreveport Chapel
Download Now