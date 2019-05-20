|
|
Elaine McDaniel Thigpen
- - April 25, 1924 - May 5, 2019. A celebration of life of Elaine McDaniel Thigpen will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 am prior to the service.
Elaine and husband Rudy Thigpen resided in Shreveport until 2009. She taught in Bossier Parrish schools including Central Park, Benton, and Plain Dealing, retiring in 1979. She sang for more than 25 years in Shreveport Bossier Choral Ensemble. She and Rudy were members of Willow Pointe Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church prior to leaving Shreveport. Elaine transitioned to Heaven May 5, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Drew Thigpen and his wife Mary, three granddaughters: Callie Waltz, Canaan Sanders, and Camryn Austin and their husbands: Dan, Daniel, and John, four great grandchildren: Brooklyn Wheatley and Harlan Waltz, Luke and Nathan Sanders, sister-in-law, Wilma McDaniel of Zachary, nieces and nephews, Peggy Hollenshead, Steve and Howard McDaniel, and Father Raymond McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Shreveport Bossier Choral Ensemble, c/o Noel Methodist Church, 520 Herndon Street, Louisiana 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 20, 2019