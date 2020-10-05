Elaine R. Snow
Tyler - Services for Elaine R. Snow, 89, of Tyler, TX, will be held on Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Forest Park West cemetery in Shreveport, LA under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Elaine Snow passed away on Oct 6 at home surrounded by her family.
Elaine was born May 7, 1931 in Manchester, OK to Sam & Velma Reneau.
Elaine graduated from Medford High School in Medford, OK and later completed her degree in nursing in Enid, OK. She met her husband, Dr. Walter T. Snow at the VA Hospital in Dallas, TX. They raised their family in Shreveport, LA while he worked at Willis Knighton Memorial Hospital and later in DeRidder, LA at Beauregard Memorial Hospital where they both worked. She loved to ride horses and spent much of her life riding.
Elaine was preceded in death by her father & mother, 3 brothers, Ellis, Winston & Philip; and 2 grandchildren, Andrew Michael Packer and Christopher Wade Snow.
Elaine is survived by four brothers Joe, Merlin, Paul & Steve, one sister Bonnie Cox, her 5 children, Lana Packer, Corwin Snow, Paul Snow, Sarah Jorden & Jeff Snow, 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
A memorial gathering will be held at 12:30 PM, Wednesday, October 7 outside at Rosewood Estates.
If desired, memorials may be made to Kainos-EV, a 501C3 Christian Ministry to help those who have been forced into prostitution find a new life, at www.kainos-ev.com/donate
. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com
.