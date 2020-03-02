|
Elaine Wischan Camp
Shreveport - Elaine Carpenter Wischan Camp, 93, departed this life at The Glen Retirement Center for the promise of the glory of heaven on March 2, 2020. Elaine was the only child born to the late Henry Van Buren Carpenter and Orville Womack Carpenter in Shreveport on October 20, 1926.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Melvin C. Wischan and Barrett "Bill" Camp and grandson, Robert Alexander Burleson. She is survived by daughters, Nelwyn Wischan Madison (Larry) of Madison, MS, Betty Wischan Davis (E. Jack) of Shreveport, son Van Kirk Wischan (Teri Scotto) of Conroe, TX and step-daughter Carol Lynn Camp Weston of Santa Rosa, CA.
Elaine is also survived by nine grandchildren, Candice Hamilton, Natalie Wynne, Carla Cartwright, Christopher Cartwright, Keri Hager, Holly Davis, Ryan Davis, Alexis Wischan, Victoria Wischan, ten great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a host of caring and devoted friends.
Elaine devoted her working career to teaching in public schools. She taught lower elementary education at Sunset Acres Elementary School in Shreveport and retired with the Caddo Parish School system. Then, started a second Special Education teaching career in Duncanville, TX and ultimately retired from there also. After reaching her eighties she worked as a volunteer tutor at A.C. Steere Elementary school in Shreveport.
She was a Christian first and foremost, and her love of Christ was always present in her actions and deeds. A faithful member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Elaine resigned from the beloved choir at the age of 90. She was a long-time member of the Senior Sunday School class, Women's Missionary Circle and the Super Senior Singers, a group who entertains nursing home residents all over the city. Her social life centered around her family, church companions, Shreveport Red Hatters, Caddo Retired Teachers, and long-time friends and workers in the dining room at East Ridge Country Club.
A heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Glen Retirement Center and Amedisys Hospice for their dedication and loving care. A special thank you to Dr. Rick Michael who cared for her many years.
A visitation will be held at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Road in Shreveport at 10:00 am, Friday, March 6, followed by a service celebrating her life. Burial will follow in the City Cemetery of Goldonna, LA, next to her beloved parents and maternal grandmother.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020