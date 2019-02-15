|
Dr. Elbert "Eddie" Giles
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Dr. Elbert "Eddie" Wiggins Giles, 80, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Praise Temple Full Gospel Church, 4725 Greenwood Rd. Bishop L. Brandon, officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Frierson, La. Instate Friday at Praise Temple from 12 to 7 p.m., and family hour from 7 to 9 p.m.
Dr. Giles entered into eternal rest on February 5, 2019.
He was a legend in the music world, receiving many awards locally and world wide. "The Radio Pastor" was a retiree from KOKA gospel radio station.
He is survived by his wife, Evangelist Brenda M. Giles; eight children, twenty-seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; nine sibling, nieces, nephews, Salem Missionary B.C. Family, Praise Temple FGBC, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 15, 2019