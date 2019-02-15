Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Praise Temple Full Gospel Church
4725 Greenwood Rd.
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Praise Temple Full Gospel Church
4725 Greenwood Rd.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Praise Temple Full Gospel Church
4725 Greenwood Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elbert Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Elbert "Eddie" Giles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Elbert "Eddie" Giles Obituary
Dr. Elbert "Eddie" Giles

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Dr. Elbert "Eddie" Wiggins Giles, 80, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Praise Temple Full Gospel Church, 4725 Greenwood Rd. Bishop L. Brandon, officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Frierson, La. Instate Friday at Praise Temple from 12 to 7 p.m., and family hour from 7 to 9 p.m.

Dr. Giles entered into eternal rest on February 5, 2019.

He was a legend in the music world, receiving many awards locally and world wide. "The Radio Pastor" was a retiree from KOKA gospel radio station.

He is survived by his wife, Evangelist Brenda M. Giles; eight children, twenty-seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; nine sibling, nieces, nephews, Salem Missionary B.C. Family, Praise Temple FGBC, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.