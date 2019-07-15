Eldred Gale Bagley



Shreveport, LA - Eldred Gale Bagley, 85, a longtime resident of Shreveport, passed away at his home on July 12, 2019.



For more than 35 years, Gale was a fixture in the local car business, and was affectionately known to many as "Big Daddy." As a Christian, Gale cared about the salvation of others and was moved to bring family and friends into a closer relationship with God. His sense of humor and jovial attitude had a profound impact on the people around him, and his caring spirit for his family and others was not lost on those he helped and those he influenced. He will be greatly missed.



Gale was preceded in death by his parents, Claude M. Bagley and Lema Parker Bagley, and son, Larry G. Bagley. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Bagley; his son, Danny Bagley of Canton, GA, and wife Kim; his granddaughters, Tiffany Summerlin of Natchitoches, LA, and husband Brant; Sabrina Bagley, Danielle Bagley and Megan Bagley of Canton, GA; great-granddaughters, Avery Summerlin and Sadie Summerlin of Natchitoches, LA; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside in Shreveport on Monday, July 15, from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at 1:00 pm at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside. Graveside services will be at Forest Park West in Shreveport. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Summerlin. Pallbearers are Brant Summerlin, Shannon Johnston, Eddie Keasler, Val Clary, Danny Joy, and Jim Coleman.



The family would like to thank Dr. P.V. Blanchard, Shannon Johnston, Eddie Keasler, Lela Bagley Jones and many more thoughtful individuals who helped care for Gale and gave of their time to be with him. Published in Shreveport Times from July 15 to July 16, 2019