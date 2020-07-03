Eleanor Bess (Williams) Diersing
Eleanor Bess (Williams) Diersing, 96, of Holts Summit, Mo., died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Services will be held at Freeman Mortuary on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., with a visitation taking place from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. A webcast of the service will begin at 11:30 Monday by going to her memorial page on www.freemanmortuary.com
, where friends can also leave condolences and view her full obituary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name are suggested to the American Red.