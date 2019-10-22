|
Electra Churchill
Shreveport - Electra Churchill was born on March 22, 1974, and passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2019.
Electra resided in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania until she was fifteen, when she moved to Shreveport, Louisiana to care for her grandmother, who she loved very much. Electra was a warm, kind, loving individual with a passion for life and bringing joy to others. Everyone who knew Electra was charmed by her warmth and sincerity. Her positive energy and infectiously cheerful spirit could light up a room. Electra was never seen without a smile on her face. She lived life to the fullest and never took a moment for granted. To know her was to love her, and she blessed the lives of so many people.
Electra met the love of her life Fred Phillips while skydiving, and they remained a couple for 25 years. Electra loved adventure; she and Fred recently took a trip around the world. She loved anything outdoors; biking, hiking and spending time at their home in Colorado. She had a love for animals including her sweet Lowla, Dewey, Leonard, and family of raccoons at the lake. Electra proudly embraced the role of "EJ" to all of her grandchildren, who loved her so very much. She took pride in picking out the coolest Christmas gifts and making Thanksgiving perfect for all of the kids. Electra will be missed by friends and family.
Electra is survived by her loving partner, Fred Phillips; father, Tom Churchill and wife, Diane; sisters, Emerald Churchill, Ellisha Harrison, Johanna Snyder, and Melynda Cordera; cousins, Lou Marks Roth, Scotty Roth, and JR Roth; and her extended family, Chris Phillips, Cassidy and Carin Phillips, Collin Phillips, Sue and Marcus Grisham, Alexa Phillips, and Sandi and Jeffrey Kallenberg along with their children, Gregory and Heidi Kallenberg, Kimberly and Brad Schlosser, and Randolph and Tina Kallenberg. She will be remembered as "EJ" by all of her grandchildren including, Pierson, Betty, and Anderson Phillips, Sklar and Pace Phillips, and Phillips and Preston Grisham. She was preceded in death by her loving "Granny", Eleanor Jane Churchill and her brother, Peter Snyder.
An extended thank you to the brave bystanders and first responders who tried to save Electra's life following the tragic accident. We can never extend enough thanks for their compassion and bravery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pagosa Springs Fire Department or the Betty and Leonard Phillips Deaf Action Center, to honor her passion for the deaf community she shared with Fred.
Electra touched the lives of so many during her life and will be greatly missed. A memorial service to honor Electra will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019