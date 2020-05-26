|
|
Elgin Wayne Austin
Saline, LA - Elgin Wayne Austin passed peacefully on the morning of Monday, May 25, 2020, he was 78 years old.
Wayne is survived by his son, Andrew Austin and wife Rebecca Mitchelle Austin; daughter, Stephanie Renee Enlow and husband Randall Thomas Enlow; son, Christopher Wayne Austin and wife Elizabeth Austin; granddaughters, Brookelynn Elizabeth Austin, Naomi Alexandra Austin, and Katelyn Nicole Austin; sister, Shirley Joann Katz; and countless beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Wayne was a master electrician and Ham Radio enthusiast. He loved talking to the world. He was a loving and generous son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was greatly loved and will be missed by every life he touched.
A visitation for Wayne will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A celebration of life will occur Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 26 to May 28, 2020