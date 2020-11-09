1/1
Eli "Skip" Noble Jr.
Eli "Skip" Noble Jr.

Shreveport - Rev. Eli "Skip" Fleming Noble, Jr. passed on to be with Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana at the age of 77, due to complications with COVID.

Skip had a passion for caring for his congregation, fishing, travel, LSU, and his family. For a full obituary, please visit http://rose-neath.com/wordpress/obituaries/

A small, socially-distanced visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10 from 5-8pm and Wednesday, November 11 from 10-11am at Rose-Neath Shreveport Southside. A graveside, socially-distanced service is scheduled for 11:45am on Wednesday, November 11 at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City. The graveside service will be livestreamed virtually on Facebook Live. Due to the risks surrounding COVID, we understand if you join us virtually and encourage you to do so should you choose.




November 9, 2020
Mr. Noble was my Sunday School teacher at Riverside Baptist Church. He will be missed.
Janna Robinson
Friend
November 9, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this sad time. Skip was such a great person.
Mike Noble
Family
