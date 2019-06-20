Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethel MBC
3300 Greenwood Rd.
Elijah Gipson


1951 - 2019
Elijah Gipson Obituary
Mr. Elijah Gipson

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Elijah Gipson, 68, will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at New Bethel MBC, 3300 Greenwood Rd. Pastor Hudson, officiating. Interment will follow at Carver Cemetery. Family hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Gipson entered into eternal rest on June 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his 2 sons, 1 daughter, 7 sisters, 4 brothers, 2 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 20, 2019
