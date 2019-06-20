|
|
Mr. Elijah Gipson
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Elijah Gipson, 68, will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at New Bethel MBC, 3300 Greenwood Rd. Pastor Hudson, officiating. Interment will follow at Carver Cemetery. Family hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Heavenly Gates.
Mr. Gipson entered into eternal rest on June 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
He is survived by his 2 sons, 1 daughter, 7 sisters, 4 brothers, 2 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 20, 2019