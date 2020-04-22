|
|
Elise Cathey
Shreveport, LA - Elise Porterfield Cathey age 89, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mrs. Cathey was born to William and Lula Porterfield in Timpson, Texas. She graduated from C. E. Byrd, Shreveport, Louisiana in 1947. She worked as a Federal Government Employee for many years. She was a registered State Parliamentarian, a member of Pine Croft Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, member of the American Business Assoc. and Rebecca Lodge. Mrs. Cathey had a life-time member for the Girl Scouts of American and a volunteer instructor at the Red Cross.
Mrs. Cathey was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Harold Cathey; parents; brothers, Damon, Jr., JW and Charles. She is survived by her children, Della Stewart and husband David, Joy McGee and husband Gerry; grandchildren, John, Phillip, Cody and wife Brittany, Reed and wife Katy; great-grandchildren, Colson and Henley.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Park West Cemetery for family members.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Garden Park Nursing Home staff.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to the Girl Scouts, 3921 Southern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106 or American Red Cross, 805 Brook Hollow Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020