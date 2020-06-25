Elise Lena BoyteShreveport, LA - The Lord called Elise Lena Boyte age 91, home on June 24, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.Mrs. Boyte was born to Johann and Elise Hirt on February 14, 1929 in Furth, Germany. She was one of seven sisters who grew up during WWII. She met and married a handsome G.I. in 1947 and came to America to start their life. Just after moving to Greenwood, LA, she studied and became a nationalized citizen in 1954, which was one of her proudest accomplishments. Mrs. Boyte became a devoted member of Greenwood Chapter 202 Order of the Eastern Star and remained active for 60 years. She retired from Willis Knighton Medical Center where she worked in admitting. Mrs. Boyte was an active member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood for over 30 years where she enjoyed her Sunday School class. She love being a member of Eastern Star, her dog and working crossword puzzles.Mrs. Boyte was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Jessie James Boyte; grandson, Michael Pierce; parents; three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy, Wanda, Betty Gail, Terry and Lori; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Brother Ted Hardan and her grandson, James Hardan will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 9144 Greenwood Cemetery Rd. Greenwood, Louisiana 71033.Flowers are welcome or you can make donations to Greenwood Chapter 202 Order of the Eastern Star, 353 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, LA. 71105.