Elizabeth Ann Dodson
Shreveport, LA - Elizabeth Ann Dodson passed away March 16, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Ann was born on March 2, 1938 in Shreveport to Butler and Lois Dodson and grew up in Dixie, Louisiana. She graduated from North Caddo High School, and received her Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana Tech University and a Masters of Education from Louisiana State University. She began her teaching career at Northwood High School, where she stayed for 26 years, teaching History and English.
Ann was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church in Shreveport, where she served as deacon, elder, and recently elected elder emeritus. But her greatest joy at the church was serving as the librarian. Ann was an avid reader and life-long learner, a passion she applied to her role in the library, where she worked to keep the patrons well-read and informed. Her passion for history guided her interest in travel, taking her on adventures across the US, Europe and Southeast Asia. She was a daily fan of Jeopardy, watching it up until Friday!
After retirement, Ann volunteered at Highland Hospital for many years in various capacities. She was a dedicated and compassionate friend who kept up with and cared for friends and family near and far. The family wishes to thank all of you who visited, called, and wrote cards. You were a great comfort. She will be deeply missed by many.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Clifton Dodson, Sr. She is survived by nephew, Cliff Dodson and numerous cousins, especially James Coile, Thelma and Jerry Boughton, and Laura Boughton and her family.
A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating the service will be Reverend Chris Currie. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 900 Jordan St., Shreveport, LA, 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020