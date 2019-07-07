Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Williamson Cemetery
Highway 516
Sailes, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Clark Cole


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Clark Cole Obituary
Elizabeth Clark Cole

Shreveport - Elizabeth peacefully departed this life to her heavenly home on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1925 in Shreveport, the daughter of James Isaac and Lula Madden Clark. She married Lovic Morell Cole on April 11, 1942, in Arcadia, LA. Lovic preceded her in death on August 20, 2017, after 75 loving years together.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Morell Cole and wife, Sandy and Danny Clark Cole and wife, Dale; grandson, Christopher Alan Cole and wife, Ashley; granddaughter, Heather Danelle Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews, who each held a special place in her heart.

Elizabeth was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church in Shreveport. She had an unwavering faith in God and a tremendous love of family.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Williamson Cemetery, Highway 516, Sailes, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
Download Now