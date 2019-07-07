|
Elizabeth Clark Cole
Shreveport - Elizabeth peacefully departed this life to her heavenly home on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1925 in Shreveport, the daughter of James Isaac and Lula Madden Clark. She married Lovic Morell Cole on April 11, 1942, in Arcadia, LA. Lovic preceded her in death on August 20, 2017, after 75 loving years together.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Morell Cole and wife, Sandy and Danny Clark Cole and wife, Dale; grandson, Christopher Alan Cole and wife, Ashley; granddaughter, Heather Danelle Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews, who each held a special place in her heart.
Elizabeth was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church in Shreveport. She had an unwavering faith in God and a tremendous love of family.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Williamson Cemetery, Highway 516, Sailes, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 7, 2019