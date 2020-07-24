1/1
Elizabeth Dianne Teague
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Dianne Teague

Haynesville, LA - Graveside services for Elizabeth Dianne Teague, 73, will be 11:00 AM Sunday July 26, 2020 at Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, LA. Services are under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Southside Chapel.

Elizabeth, the daughter of Doy Teague and Hazel Cooper, was born November 20, 1946 in Haynesville, LA. She passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Shreveport. She was preceded in the death by her parents and her sister Pat Martin.

She graduated from Haynesville High School. She worked for 20 years at the Women Clinic in Shreveport as an Insurance Clerk then Highland Clinic Medical Records Department for many years.

Left to cherish for memory is her brother, William Teague (Olga); brother-in-law, Jim Martin; nephews, Jim Martin, II (Cindy), David Martin (Nicole); step-sister and friend, Linda Jolley and close friend, Nancy McGee.

Family request that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Town Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc. Southside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved