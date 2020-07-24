Elizabeth Dianne Teague
Haynesville, LA - Graveside services for Elizabeth Dianne Teague, 73, will be 11:00 AM Sunday July 26, 2020 at Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, LA. Services are under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Southside Chapel.
Elizabeth, the daughter of Doy Teague and Hazel Cooper, was born November 20, 1946 in Haynesville, LA. She passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Shreveport. She was preceded in the death by her parents and her sister Pat Martin.
She graduated from Haynesville High School. She worked for 20 years at the Women Clinic in Shreveport as an Insurance Clerk then Highland Clinic Medical Records Department for many years.
Left to cherish for memory is her brother, William Teague (Olga); brother-in-law, Jim Martin; nephews, Jim Martin, II (Cindy), David Martin (Nicole); step-sister and friend, Linda Jolley and close friend, Nancy McGee.
Family request that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society