Elizabeth Railsback Jackson



Shreveport - Elizabeth Binford Railsback Jackson, a lifelong Shreveporter, died peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2020. She was born to Louise Wise Railsback and John Binford Railsback on November 1, 1915. Elizabeth was a well-beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and will be missed by all. Elizabeth was a long-time secretary for several local oil and gas firms prior to many years as a homemaker in the household of her loving husband of 42 years, N. B. Jackson, Jr. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband, as well as her son, William Paul Jackson, her brother, Edward Herndon Railsback, and her sister, Mary Agnes Railsback Temple. She is survived by her son, Newton Burgess Jackson, III (Austin, TX), her daughter-in-law, Flavia Leary ("Missy") Jackson (Houston), and by four grandchildren: Michelle McIntyre Williams and husband Lacy (Houston); Christopher Wise Jackson and wife Melinda (Houston); Monica Elizabeth Brauchle and husband Randall, MD (Houston); and William Paul Jackson, Jr. and wife Monica of Plano, TX. Elizabeth also enjoyed her eleven great-grandchildren, her great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Besides being devoted to her large extended family, Elizabeth was a faithful, highly involved member of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church. For the last several years, she has been a resident at The Glen where she was honored with construction of "Grandmothers' Garden" by her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of the Glen for their compassionate care, and would like to express special gratitude to Mrs. Artivel Gant. In lieu of flowers, donations might include Broadmoor Presbyterian Church of Shreveport. Memorial arrangements are pending.









