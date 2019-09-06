Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lane Chapel CME
1007 Norma Ave.
Shreveport, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lane Chapel CME
1007 Norma Ave.
Shreveport, LA
Ella Mary Oliver-Nelson

Ella Mary Oliver-Nelson Obituary
Mrs. Ella Mary Oliver-Nelson

Shreveport - A Life So Beautifully Lived Deserves To Be Beautifully Remembered. Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Ella Mary Oliver-Nelson will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am Lane Chapel CME {1007 Norma Ave. Shreveport, LA 71103}. Family Hour will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-7pm also at Lane Chapel CME. Flowers & Plants may be delivered to Heavenly Gates Funeral Home at 1339 Jewell St. Shreveport, LA 71101. Please keep the Nelson Family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 6, 2019
