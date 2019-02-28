|
|
Ellen Frances Woodward Barr
Shreveport - A Celebration of Life service for Ellen Frances Woodward Barr, 86, will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Grace Family Worship Center at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Hill will officiate. Interment will follow at Davis Springs Cemetery in Campti, LA. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Grace Family Worship Center from 5-7 p.m.
Ellen was married to Crawford Barr for 67 years. She retired from Bell South after 30 years. Ellen was a faithful member of Grace Family Worship Center where she volunteered every Thursday. She was a warm, loving person who never met a stranger. One of Ellen's greatest enjoyments in life was attending the sporting events for those that called her "Nana." She loved all children as if they were her own.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vivian; her siblings, Ashley, Brother, James, Mackie, Marie, Ruby, Teny, and a grandson, Danny. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Crawford Barr; her children, Barbara and husband Barney, Robert and wife Rhonda, Jimmy, and Sue Ellen; her grandchildren, Erin and husband Jason, JD and wife Melissa, Ashley and Amber, Jamie and husband James, Grayson, Mason, Christy, Jeromy, and Eddie and wife Heather; her great grandchildren, Kloe, Madison, Riley, Leighton, Oliver, Lindsay, Haley, Crystal and Lindsey; her great-great grandchildren, Isabella, Daniel, Korbin, Kamden, Kyler, Sadler, and Keegan; her sister, Betty Jo and several nieces and nephews.
Honoring Ellen as pallbearers will be: JD Kennington, Mason Barr, Jason Basile, James Beene, Sammy Hester, and Timmy Gordy.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 28, 2019