Ellen Heloise Carter Lewis
Haynesville, LA - Funeral services for Ellen Heloise Carter Lewis, 81, of Haynesville, LA will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Haynesville United Methodist Church with Rev. Andrew Abshire officiating. Interment will be in the Ware's Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She entered her heavenly home on Saturday September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. Heloise was born in Ware's Chapel Community, AR on December 15, 1938 to Lawrence and Lillian Carter. She graduated from Haynesville High School and then attended Ayers Business College in Shreveport, LA. Heloise was married to the love of her life, Bryant for sixty years. They loved going dancing and would often pay the band to play longer. She loved the First United Methodist Church very much where she was an active and dedicated member. Through the years she became a very active member of the community as well as many local clubs. She considered her greatest achievement to be her children and grandchildren and supported them in every endeavor. Affectionately known as "Mamie" by her grandchildren and all who loved her. Mamie loved her friends dearly, traveling, playing bridge, and was always fashionably dressed and a ton of fun. She is survived by her daughter, Brookie White and husband Mike, her son, Carter Lewis and wife Kim, and children, Rand Hovey and wife Whitney, Jody and Brooklyn White, Justin Cruse and fiancé Halea Humphries, great grandchildren, Cooper, Banks, and Rand Michael Hovey. She also leaves behind her brother, Barry Carter and wife Cathey, brother-in-law, Bob Lewis and wife Betty, sister-in-law, Betty Phillips and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved very dearly. 1 Corinthians 13:13 says "Now these three things remain: Faith, Hope and Love. But the greatest of these is love." Mamie lived her life with great faith, never giving up hope and showed the true meaning of love. Her love remains in our hearts. Memorial contributions may be made to Haynesville First United Methodist Church of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
