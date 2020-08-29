1/1
Ellene Roy
1926 - 2020
Ellene Roy

Shreveport - Graveside services for Mrs. Ellene DuMain Roy 94, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the mausoleum of Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, Louisiana. Rev. Mike Stowell of First Baptist Church of Keithville will officiate.

Mrs. Roy entered into rest on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. She was born January 25, 1926 in Dallas County, TX to Bernice and Alphonse DuMain.

Mrs. Roy was a loving, wife and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a long-time member of the Queensborough Baptist Church and Western Hills Baptist Church. She was devoted to her family, loved helping others and most of all serving the Lord.

Mrs. Roy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clenie Roy; sisters, Mary Corrine Mullins, Erlene Pitman, and Theo Cockrell; brother, Kenneth DuMain; and grandson, Bryan Hitchcock. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Hitchcock, and husband Miles; grandson, Jeffrey Hitchcock and wife Brandi; great-grandchildren, Peyton Ulloa, Madison Hitchcock and Sophia Hitchcock.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of the donor's choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Mausoleum of Hill Crest Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City

