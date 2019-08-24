|
Elmer K. Carr
Shreveport - Elmer Kirk Carr was born October 7, 1925 in Shreveport, LA, to Emily Barney Carr and Harrie W. Carr.
As a WWII veteran of the US Navy Mr. Carr served in a photo reconnaissance squadron over the Pacific. Elmer and Evelyn owned Carr's Camera Repair in Shreveport for 50+ years. As a member and a Deacon of First Baptist Church of Shreveport, Mr. Carr endeared himself to so many. Elmer's love for music was reflected in every part of his life, including playing the trombone in high school and US Naval band, directing church choirs for more than 30 years, and singing in a Barbershop Choir. In his latter years he enjoyed singing in FBC Sanctuary Choir and Singing Seniors.
If he wasn't involved in church activities you could find him wearing his favorite pair of cover-alls while feeding his donkeys or riding his tractors at his farm in Frierson.
Both he and his wife were Louisiana Gideon Officers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Carr was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn; his parents; one brother, Averill Carr and a sister, Emma Lou Martin. He is survived by his daughters, Roxie Murphy, Donna Earnest and husband Terrell, Patricia McCormick and husband Steve; grandchildren, Kirk Gunter, Kimberly Zerby and husband Scott, Kristie Vann, and Jeremy Gunter and wife Ashley; six great-grandchildren; other relatives; and a host of friends.
A service celebrating the life of Elmer Kirk Carr will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Dr. Terrell Earnest (son-in-law). Assisting will be Dr. Jeff Raines (First Baptist Church), Dr. Steve McCormick (son-in-law), and Rev. Ray Boswell (church friend). Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August the 25th from 5 PM until 7 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, great-grandsons and a personal friend.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 24, 2019