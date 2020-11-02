Elvie Kenneth TreadwayShreveport -Funeral services for Elvie Kenneth Treadway, 92, will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 North Market, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Father Joe Martina.Ken was born on October 26, 1928 in Ravanna, Arkansas and died on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana at home, surrounded by his loving family.Ken served in the Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed working in his yard and being outdoors, but his real passion was being with his family. He will be remembered for his patient nature and loyalty to friends and family.Ken is survived by his wife, Rose Treadway; his daughters, Debbie Popejoy and Jenny McGee; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.