Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Elvira Houston Reece

Elvira Houston Reece Obituary
Mrs. Elvira Houston Reece

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Elvira Houston Reece, 90, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Peaceful Rest B.C., 8200 St. Vincent Ave. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Frierson, La. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Reece entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by 6 children, 12 grandchildren, 15, great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 7 brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers include; Reginald Davis, Glen George, Henry Reece, David Reece and Patrick Gates.
