Elyda S. Elwinger



Shreveport - Dr. Elyda "Lee" S. Elwinger, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 275 Southfield Road, Shreveport, LA. The Rev. Paul D. Martin will be officiating.



Lee was a native of Omaha, NE and a resident of Shreveport for 49 years. Her educational accomplishments include a B.S. in Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman's University, an M.A. in Speech Pathology from Our Lady of the Lake University, and an Ed.D. in Special Education from East Texas State University. She earned these degrees from these various locations while working as a professional in her fields and raising a family as a busy Air Force wife at a time when women generally did not pursue a career and an education while raising a family. The bulk of her career involved working with special needs both in Texas and in Shreveport. Lee retired from Louisiana Tech University as an Assistant Professor of Special Education after a sixteen plus year career. As an Educational Diagnostician, she assessed many children in Shreveport and Ruston both as a private practitioner and for Caddo Parish schools over the years. Lee was an accomplished, award winning artist. She especially enjoyed watercolor and drawing but was proficient in multiple art media. After her retirement Lee enjoyed traveling and visited many cultural and historical sites as well as some of the great museums of the world. Her philanthropic efforts included many local charities and institutions, charities benefitting pets, and the Mayo clinic. She was an avid reader and was rarely without her Kindle.



Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Maj. George Mayo Elwinger. She is survived by two sons, Marc Mayo Elwinger and Monte Mayo Elwinger. The family requests that memorials be made, in lieu of flowers, to Pet Savers of Shreveport, LA, 632 Dudley, Shreveport, LA 71104, petsaversshreveport.org. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary