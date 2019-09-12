|
Emile Tuminello
Shreveport, LA - My father, Emile Tuminello, 98, also known to friends over the years as "Tommy" or "Unc," died in Shreveport Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Madeline Hayes Tuminello, and his youngest son, Vincent Emile Tuminello. He leaves his wife of 27 years, Johnnie Moody Tuminello; his son, Jay Tuminello and wife Coleen Manor Tuminello; stepdaughter, Marilyn McGee Metz and husband Randy Metz; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
A native and lifelong resident of Shreveport and a proud WWII veteran, Emile spent 45 years driving an 18-wheeler, making friends wherever he went. He was a very social man and had a strong sense of humor and sometimes pointed wit. He valued respect and loyalty. His love for his family and friends was one of his greatest assets. He was one of the most kind and generous people I have ever known.
The family would like to acknowledge the great kindness and care provided by Toni, Susie, Chastity, and Chaplain Dave of Regional Hospice, as well as Kayla of Always Best Care.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Forest Park West Cemetery with Rev. John Harp officiating.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 12, 2019