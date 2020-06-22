Emily Marie Mosley Hinton
Emily Marie Mosley Hinton

Shreveport - A graveside service for Emily Marie Mosley Hinton, 91, will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Longstreet Cemetery in Longstreet, Louisiana. A visitation service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Dr. Larry Williams.

Marie was born on September 17, 1928 to John H. Mosley and Ida Lee Bryant Mosley in Grand Cane, Louisiana and passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was a pioneer operator for Bell Telephone from her 20's until she retired. During her time there, she was always laughing, proper and polite, and at the end of every phone call she always said, "Oh, you just made my day!". On May 28, 1963 she married her old sweetheart, Gordon Hinton. She became an accomplished artist, learning her painting skills under the direction of Don Edwards. She especially loved painting birds and nature scenes. She enjoyed traveling to New Mexico, Arkansas, Branson, Missouri and even went salmon fishing in Alaska! On July 16, 1995 she was baptized at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon E. Hinton and brothers, William A. Mosley, Clarence G. Mosley and Alton Bryant Mosley. She is survived by her nieces, Doris Jean Mosley Cockrell and husband, Delbert of Center, Texas and Dorothy F. Mosley Wilcox and late husband, Tom of Las Cruces, New Mexico and nephew, Shane Mosley and wife, Tracie of Logansport, Louisiana.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
